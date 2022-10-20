RSLPF Probing Discovery Of Rifles, Magazines In Refrigerator At Castries Wharf

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating a report regarding two rifles and two magazines found in a refrigerator at a shed on the Castries wharf.

The Customs and Excise Department reported the discovery to the police on Monday at about 11:19 am.

It comes amidst mounting concern over a spike in gun violence in Saint Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean and the presence of firearms and ammunition among imported items.

In parliament, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre recently warned against using concessions on importing barrels to promote illegal activities.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, was speaking on a motion exempting imports of personal items, food, clothing, toys, and other household consumables in barrels from Value Added Tax.

The Castries East MP recalled that on several occasions, barrels contained items that were not food, care packages, or toys.

“This is spoiling the reputation of the country,” he told parliament.

And a September 24-30 joint firearms operation between INTERPOL and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) led to the seizure of some 350 weapons, 3,300 rounds of ammunition, and record drug hauls across the region.

Operation Trigger VII saw officers from 19 countries coordinate controls at airports, seaports, land borders, and inland hotspots.

The officers acted on intelligence, pointing to organized crime groups and individuals involved in firearms trafficking.

They searched warehouses, inspected packages, and conducted targeted checks at firearms dealerships, shooting ranges, and private security companies.

