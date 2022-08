– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating a suspected drowning at Anse La Verdure Beach, Canaries,

The incident occurred around 4:20 PM on Sunday.

According to reports, a man from Vieux Fort was on a boat ride when he jumped into the water and did not surface.

The reports indicated that the body was later recovered.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Stock image

