RSLPF Probes Second Faux A Chaud Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating the discovery of a body at Faux A Chaud, Castries with apparent gunshot wounds less than twenty-four hours after a man was shot dead in the same community.

According to law enforcement officials, around 7:40 pm on Sunday, CID personnel went to the area where they found the unresponsive body of a man at his residence with apparent gunshot injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Carlton La Corbiniere, 39.

Hours earlier, around 11:00 am, a medical practitioner had pronounced another man, Solomon Joseph, dead.

Reports indicated that Joseph was standing by the road on Sunday morning when an assailant shot him several times.

A suspect was in police custody in connection with that homicide.

There are no further details at present.

