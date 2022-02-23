RSLPF Probes Double Homicide At La Toc, Gun Violence In Gros Islet – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has launched an investigation into a double homicide at La Toc, Castries, and a shooting incident at Gros Islet.

Details surrounding the incidents are sketchy, but law enforcement officials have confirmed that a man and a woman succumbed to gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at La Toc.

In addition to the La Toc double homicide, police disclosed that two men in their twenties sustained gunshot wounds Tuesday about 11:30 pm in Gros Islet.

There are also reports of shots fired in Soufriere Tuesday afternoon.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –