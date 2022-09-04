RSLPF Pays Tribute To Late Former Commissioner Cuthbert Phillips – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

he Commissioner of Police, Milton Desir, the executive and rank and file of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) wish to extend our profound condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of Commissioner Cuthbert Phillips.

Mr. Phillips served as Commissioner of Police from 1982 to 1988. Under his stewardship, the organization achieved several major successes, but to most officers who served with him, he was remembered for his strict adherence to the disciplinary processes which governed the RSLPF.

An avid supporter of a well rounded police officer, Mr. Phillips was a founder of the prestigious Police and Allied Services Credit Union, the home of which was named after its stalwart.

Many police funds which today continue to improve the lives of officers, such as the Police Distress and Police Scholarship Fund came to fruition due to his persistence.

Under Mr. Phillips’ tutelage, many great men and women were inducted into the service, including Commissioners Severin Moncherry and Milton Desir.

His exit from the service did not stop his contribution towards officer development and he was readily available to provide guidance to all who sort him out.

Words could never truly express the void his passing has created, but it is hoped that it will provide some comfort to his grieving loved ones in this time.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –