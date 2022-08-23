RSLPF: No Confirmation Yet Of Identity Of Body Found At Lower Morne Road – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) citing ‘due process’ has revealed that there’s no confirmation yet of the identity of the partially decomposed body of a female found last month at Lower Morne Road, Castries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of the Major Crime Unit Superintendent Luke De Freitas disclosed that samples went to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

And he said the police are awaiting results.

But De Freitas explained that the police could not put a timeline on when they will receive the results.

“We fully understand that the family is grieving over this incident. However, we are following due process in this matter and we cannot, without confirmation, place an identity to the body at this point,” he stated.

The partially decomposed body was discovered on July 24.

A Belair family believes it’s their missing relative, Sasha Polius.

Sasha Polius

A family member said they last saw the twenty-three year old on Sunday, July 17, when she disclosed that she was off to a barbecue.

The family made a report to the police after she did not return and numerous attempts to contact her failed.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

