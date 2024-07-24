RSLPF Lays Charges in Anse La Raye Firearm Recovery

On Saturday July 20, 2024 about 2:00am, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) recovered a firearm and ammunition, in Anse La Raye.
This recovery stems from an incident which resulted in the death of one male from Marigot, Castries, and the subsequent arrest of five individuals.
Investigations at the crime scene led to the discovery and seizure of one (1) .40 calibre pistol with a magazine containing seven (7) rounds of ammunition and one (1) spent shell.
Consequently, the five (5) individuals who were onboard the vehicle; were arrested and subsequently charged for Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Firearm, and they have been identified as:
Twenty-six-year-old (26) Lauwen Saint Val of Dennery.
Thirty -year-old (30) Ferdie Antoine of Canaries.
Twenty-year-old (20) Tahvar Joseph of Marigot, Castries.
Twenty-three-year-old (23) Chelsey Leo of Marigot, Castries.
Twenty-seven-year-old (27) Fran Gustave of Marigot, Castries
The five defendants were all escorted to the Magistrate’s Court, where they entered applications for bail. Each defendant received bail in the sum of twenty-five thousand dollars (XCD25, 000.00) cash, suitable surety or land documents.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
