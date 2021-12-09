RSLPF Launches Probe Into Voice Note Warning Of Potential Uprisings

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has launched an investigation into a WhatsApp voice note warning of potential violent uprisings and telling the police to ‘get ready.

“Tell the administration of the SLP, all those that carrying news because I know you-all inside of there. Tell them get the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force ready, okay. Because you all, I and everybody else know, on the streets have more weapons than the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force have, ” a male individual asserts.

He warns that if the ministers cannot keep Saint Lucia on the right track, ensure people have work to do, food in their pantries and money in their pockets to take care of their families, ‘you-all about to get a rude awakening'”.

Referencing the record number of homicides Saint Lucia has so far experienced, the note stated, ‘You all ain’t see noting yet’.

The man declared that people had been tired and fed-up dating back to the John Compton administration but had ‘a little something trickling in so we could hold it down.’

“But right now we ain’t seeing nothing going on,” he stated, adding that it is now time for action.

“And the only action I seeing that them man going to take them man go take heed on is criminal activities. Unless we don’t start burning couple things in Saint Lucia, burning vehicles, threatening some of them ministers,” he said no one would take heed.

During his nearly five-minute-long rant, the man explained that he had tried to keep agitated young men calm, but could not give them money to feed their families as he used to do under the previous administration.

“I used to bring them to work, bring them a little daily bread. Right now I cannot do it,” the man disclosed, adding that he had to switch between multiple jobs to get himself on his feet properly.

“We are aware of the voice note, and we are investigating. We are preparing a response plan,” a senior police officer told St Lucia Times.

