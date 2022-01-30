RSLPF Issues Statement On Fatal Police Shooting Of Teenager – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- About 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, sixteen year old Ajani Charlery was fatally wounded during a police operation, along Cemetery Road in Vieux Fort.

Officers, acting on information relating to the location of a seventeen year old suspect in a report of Burglary, where a substantial number of items were stolen from a business in Vieux Fort, initiated patrols in the town.

The seventeen year old who was previously in police custody and escaped, was soon identified by officers, accompanied by three other males. Officers approached the four males who ran away, however, officers were able to quickly detain three of the males.

The final male who attempted to evade arrest was shot during the process of apprehending him. He was immediately transported by officers, to the nearest hospital for care, where he was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

– Advertisement –

Investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the death and an imitation firearm was recovered by the investigative team. Management of the Southern Division and Royal Saint Lucia Police Force have reached out to the officers, as well as the family of the deceased, to offer necessary support.

A more comprehensive statement will be issued in due course, within legal parameters.

– Advertisement –