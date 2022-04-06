RSLPF Issues Statement After Fatal Police Shooting At Barre St Joseph – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

About 7 pm on Tuesday, April 5,2022, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report of a fatal police involved shooting at Barre St Joseph.

Officers proceeded to the location, where the deceased was formally identified as Terry Emmanuel alias Five Bag of La Croix Maingot.

Officers were in pursuit of a suspect involved in a Robbery at Goodlands earlier during the day when they approached the deceased.

During the Robbery suspects fired upon the responding officers in an effort to evade arrest. Several of the suspects were pursued from the scene, and the now deceased was tracked to Barre St Joseph.

A firearm and live rounds of ammunition were recovered by officers. Emmanuel was conveyed to the hospital via ambulance where he was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Investigations are ongoing in the matter.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Terry ‘Five Bag’ Emmanuel

