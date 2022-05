– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating a report of a suicide at Bagatelle, Castries, on Friday around 7:30 pm.

Police have identified the victim as sixty-year old Marinus Auguste.

Reports indicate that he ingested a poisonous substance.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Internet stock image.

