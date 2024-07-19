RSLPF Holds Commissioner’s Church Parade

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) hosted a Commissioner’s Church Parade at the Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church in Marchand, Castries.
This parade was convened as part of the RSLPF’s community policing initiative.
In attendance was the Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius, accompanied by senior RSLPF management and other rank and file of the organisation. The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Phillip J. Pierre, also graced the occasion.
The parade began on Marchand Road near the Marchand Post Office, with officers marching in three rows towards the Sacred Heart Parish Church under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Luke Defreitas.
The church service included readings by Sergeant No.806 Joseph and Commissioner Pelius, who also addressed the parade.
Following the conclusion of the church service, the parade proceeded along Marchand Road, then onto Riverside Road.
Upon turning left onto Brazil Street, the parade concluded on Bridge Street near the former police headquarters building.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.