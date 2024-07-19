RSLPF Holds Commissioner’s Church Parade

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) hosted a Commissioner’s Church Parade at the Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church in Marchand, Castries.

This parade was convened as part of the RSLPF’s community policing initiative.

In attendance was the Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius, accompanied by senior RSLPF management and other rank and file of the organisation. The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Phillip J. Pierre, also graced the occasion.

The parade began on Marchand Road near the Marchand Post Office, with officers marching in three rows towards the Sacred Heart Parish Church under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Luke Defreitas.

The church service included readings by Sergeant No.806 Joseph and Commissioner Pelius, who also addressed the parade.

Following the conclusion of the church service, the parade proceeded along Marchand Road, then onto Riverside Road.

Upon turning left onto Brazil Street, the parade concluded on Bridge Street near the former police headquarters building.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force