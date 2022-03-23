RSLPF Gets Vote Of Confidence From Visiting Security Expert – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Security and Human Rights Expert Dr. Edwin Witt Powell believes that in due course, people will be satisfied with the way the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is handling some of the most current issues.

Powell spoke Tuesday night during an appearance on Police Insight, aired by Choice Television.

Saint Lucia is in the midst of what Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had described as an ‘alarming’ crime wave, with frequent reports of shootings occurring, and he had committed to providing the police with needed resources.

At the same time, Pierre, responsible for National Security, has disclosed plans to introduce ‘draconian’ legislation against gun crime.

“I would just ask the public to be patient,” Dr. Powell, a frequent visitor to Saint Lucia who has provided training to the RSLPF, told Police Insight.

He disclosed that he had spent ‘countless hours’ in conversation with Police Commissioner Milton Desir, who is adamant that crime will stop under his leadership of the RSLPF.

“He simply told me that I am a police officer – that’s who I am. Those are the colours that I wear and I intend to make sure that the citizens of Saint Lucia are safe. To the extent possible that he could bring change to the RSLPF that he would grab each and every officer by the boot straps and help them up,” Powell stated.

He explained that he had seen the Commissioner’s pain in the last few days.

“He is suffering along with a lot of people and he is essentially putting ingredients together to really bake a cake for the criminal elements here in this country. I won’t get into how it’s going to be done. But know that the Commissioner is really in tune to what’s going on and really about making change,” the Security and Human Rights expert noted.

Powell said he understands why people believe nothing is being done about crime.

However, he asserted that Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“Policing is methodical. You just cant jump up and start running down the street and pointing fingers,” Powell declared.

He told Police Insight it takes time to build a case, present it to prosecutors and obtain a conviction.

Headline photo: Dr. Edwin Powell

