RSLPF Gets Video Recording Equipment For Interviewing Witnesses, Suspects – St. Lucia Times News

The Governments of the United States of America and the United Kingdom continue to provide support to law enforcement in St. Lucia.

Last week, the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) received a video recording machine for vulnerable witness and suspect interview recording as part of the US/UK Criminal Justice Project.

The equipment will allow officers to record interviews with witnesses and suspects, reducing the need of reliance on written interviews and enhancing transparency and

accountability in the process.

During the handover ceremony, the US/UK Criminal Justice Adviser to Barbados and

the Eastern Caribbean, Sirah Abraham, reaffirmed the project’s support for criminal

justice reform in the Eastern Caribbean and ensuring that justice is delivered fairly.

“I am confident that the use of this machine will assist witnesses in the court process

and the fairness of criminal trials,” said Abraham. She added, “The Criminal Justice

Project will continue to assess the needs of the criminal justice system stakeholders

in conducting their work in the most efficient manner possible.”

The donation of the equipment follows the training given to the RSLPF Vulnerable Persons Unit on the treatment of vulnerable witnesses.

Commissioner of Police Milton Desir stated, “On behalf of the RSLPF we would like

to thank the Governments of the United States and the United Kingdom for this invaluable donation. It will assist us in adding a layer of protection to vulnerable witnesses and ensuring transparency and fairness in the recording of suspect statements.”

Source: British High Commission. Headline photo: Sirah Abraham and Milton Desir

