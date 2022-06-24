RSLPF Establishes Gang Investigations Unit – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Over the last two decades the illegal activities of criminal gangs have had a devastating impact on the country’s social and economic infrastructure.

Consequently, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in accordance with its Standing Orders has established a Gang Investigations Unit, with the main purpose of restricting the influence of criminal gangs and stopping their illicit activities.

This is as a result of consultations with key stake holders on the ongoing violent gang conflict currently affecting the entire nation.

The Gang Investigation Unit, will provide the necessary support and impetus for initiating enforcement of the Anti-Gang Act along with the associated legislations, for the suppression of widespread and serious out-breaks of violent crime and illicit activities perpetrated by criminal gangs.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force looks forward to working with all community members in its effort at suppressing gang related crime.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Armed police response after 2020 shooting in Leslie Land Castries.

