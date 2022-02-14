RSLPF: Dennery Incident Should Not Be Viewed As Fatal ‘Police’ Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Police say an incident in Belmont, Dennery on Saturday in which a senior cop fatally shot a man should not be viewed as a police killing.

“I don’t think we should look at this incident as a police shooting. It could have happened to anybody. The person involved just happened to be a police officer. It was not a case where he responded to a particular incident and then he had an engagement with a perpetrator. It was a case where he was in his private home, sleeping in his bed when he went to investigate a noise, so this should not be associated with a police killing,” ACP George Nicholas told a news conference on Monday.

Nicholas asserted that there seems to be a notion that police are either reluctant or unwilling to react or use force when necessary.

“Obviously that is not the case. So if people are of the view that the police are reluctant, obviously they need to think again. We are not reluctant. We sometimes exercise restraint but obviously there’s a limit to every restraint. So we will react and react appropriately when faced with situations that warrant our reaction,” he stated.

Police say on Saturday about 1:05 am, a homeowner in Belmont awoke to some noise in his yard, went to investigate, and accosted a trespasser.

Monday’s news conference heard there was an altercation between the two individuals, during which time the trespasser was shot, and the homeowner also received some injuries requiring medical attention.

“The trespasser was conveyed to a medical institution and according to officials from that medical institution he refused to receive medical care. He subsequently succumbed. The homeowner happened to be a senior police officer and an investigation has been launched,” Nicholas disclosed.

He said a post mortem examination is due on Wednesday this week.

