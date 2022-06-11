RSLPF Contingent Returns From Exercise Tradewinds – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday May 22, 2022, and subsequently, twenty-two (22) members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force returned to Saint Lucia from Belize having participated in the United States Southern Command Exercise Tradewinds.

TRADEWINDS is a regionally oriented maritime and ground security exercise that promotes regional security cooperation by involving security forces from Partner Nations, primarily from the Caribbean Basin, U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The personnel were from the Special Services Unit (SSU), the Police Marine Unit (PMU),

Southern Division, and the Information Technology & Communications Unit of the Force.

Representatives from Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, Regional Security System (RSS), Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) were among the

key regional institutions who participated.

The exercise objectives included, expanding the region’s capacity to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; strengthening partnerships; increasing readiness; and promoting human rights and adherence to internationally recognized laws and agreements.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: File image.

