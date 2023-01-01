RSLPF Concludes Annual Awards Ceremony – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) held its annual awards ceremony on December 23, 2022. The ceremony, which sought to highlight the exceptional performance of officers during the period 2020-2021, was hosted this year at the Sandals Golf and Country Club.

The categories and recipients for this year are as follows: Special Awards: Woman Police Constable 816 Sabrina Mangal Police Constable 508 Tavius Mathurin

Woman Police Constable 210 Jayhan Emmanuel Woman Police Constable 885 Melissa Abraham Amelia Bertin (Civilian)

Support Staff of the Year- Albert St. Prix (Civilian) Special Reserve Officer of the Year- Special Reserve Police Officer 79 Curtis Calixte (promoted to the rank of Special Police Constable) Special Police Constable of the Year – Special Police Constable 230 Nian Fanus (promoted to the rank of Police Constable) Police Constable of the Year – Police Constable 100 Kevin Emmanus Corporal of the Year – Corporal 117 Luke Joseph & Corporal 763 Shayne Paul Sergeant of the Year – Sergeant 708 Shervon Matthieu (promoted to the rank of Inspector) Inspector of the Year – Inspector Fanicia Poyotte Gazetted Officer of the Year- Assistant Superintendent of Police Fitzroy Bailey Traffic Officer of the Year- Woman Police Constable 187 Silma Blanchard Band Officer of Year – Sergeant 97 Francis Delice Special Services Unit Officer of the Year – Woman Police Constable 441 Sanya Antoine Station of the Year- Gros Islet Police Station Special Departmental Award-Special Services Unit Department of the Year- Bicycle Patrol Unit Spirit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force- Special Police Constable 145 Vincent Pascal Commissioner’s Award – Ann Joseph, Corporal 806 (promoted to the rank of Sergeant)

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Crusita Descartes- Pelius wishes to commend all officers who have dedicated their service to the people of Saint Lucia and thanks all under her command for their contributions towards achieving the mandate of the RSLPF.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

