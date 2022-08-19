RSLPF Community Relations Branch Hosts Annual Youth Camp – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The annual youth camp is aimed at providing educational and recreational activities for “at-risk” youth. Some of the activities are; lectures on Conflict Resolution, attire, proper conduct, dangers of drug usage, sexual offenses, good touch bad touch, public speaking, and self-confidence.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Community Relations Branch (CRB) of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force hosted the opening ceremony of its Youth Camp Called “Camp Toys (Teaching Our Youth Survival)” 2022.

The expectations are that the participants would have learned skills and gain knowledge that would contribute to them becoming upstanding citizens, making choices that would help them live a crime-free life, and that they will impart their newly gained knowledge to their peers and family, thus making their community safer and better for young people.

This year’s camp focused on youth from the southern communities of Soufriere and Choiseul.

The Community Relations Branch (CRB) of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to thank National Lotteries Authorities, SSDF, LUCELEC, Ministry of Education and by extension, the Choiseul Secondary School, and the Commissioner, Executive staff, and fellow officers of The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force for making this camp a success.

The camp will conclude on Friday, August 19, 2022.