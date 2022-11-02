RSLPF Commits To Resolving ‘Every Incident Of Crime’ Despite Delays – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has said that despite delays, it remains committed to ‘resolving every incident of crime’.

The law enforcement organisation stated its commitment in a release on Wednesday, announcing that Major Crimes Unit officers had arrested and charged a man with a homicide that occurred last year.

The RSLPF release identified the accused as 25-year-old Bocage, Castries, resident Haylan Hippolyte, originally of Anse La Raye.

Officers formally charged Hippolyte with the shooting death of Vijay Phillip at Sapphire, Laborie, on July 14, 2021.

They escorted the accused to the First District Court, which adjourned the matter to December 1, 2022, and remanded him in custody.

The RSLPF said it continues to work assiduously to bring closure to aggrieved families and ensure citizen security.

Headline photo: Stock image

