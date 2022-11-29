RSLPF Building Bridges With The Public During Police Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force celebrates Police Week 2022.

The annual week of activities commenced on Sunday, November 27, 2022 with the Commissioner’s Church Parade, at the St. Ann’s Parish Church in Mon Repos, Micoud.

Following the service, officers were afforded the opportunity to interact with members of the community, at a friendly football match, held at the Wenn Playing Field.

Police emerged victorious at the match between the Police Football Team and Mon Repos Veterans Team, with officers scoring a total of seven (7) goals against their counterparts, who scored two (2) goals.

– Advertisement –

The week of activities will continue with the visits to the sick and shut in, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in various communities around the island. During this time, food hampers will be distributed to individuals by the Divisional Heads and other police officers.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Commissioner of Police (Ag), Crusita Descartes Pelius, will be visiting each of the policing divisions, interacting with members of the community, and presenting tokens of appreciation to members of the public who have supported the police in their functions through the years.

On Sunday December 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. all roads lead to the Vieux Fort Square, where the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band will host a Music Night, where the public will be serenaded and entertained by the members of the band.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force believes that these interactions with the public, are critical in our crime reduction efforts.

Our duties extend far beyond resolving crime, but also ensuring its prevention.

This cannot be achieved in isolation of the public, and such initiatives have proven to bridge the divide between the public and the police.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –