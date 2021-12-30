RSLPF Bicycle Patrol Unit Providing Service To Vieux Fort, Gros Islet – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Bicycle Patrol Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) expanded last week to serve Vieux Fort and Gros Islet.

The expansion occurred on Wednesday, December 22.

According to the RSLPF, Police Commissioner Milton Desir inducted 13 new officers, sworn in as Special Police Constables, into the unit.

The Bicycle Patrol Unit started in Castries as a pilot project with two officers.

However, it became a fully operational department in 2019, recording successes in recovering firearms, traffic management, and school patrols.

The unit has also helped in theft, robbery, and homicide probes.

The RSLPF expects that officers from the unit in Vieux Fort and Gros Islet will contribute to realising community policing goals and result in a faster police response time.

Headline photo courtesy RSLPF

