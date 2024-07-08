RSL, Sorely Missed During Hurricane Beryl, Due For Revival

RSL, Sorely Missed During Hurricane Beryl, Due For Revival
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Declaring that at times of potential crises, such as Saint Lucia’s recent brush with Hurricane Beryl, the population sorely misses Radio Saint Lucia (RSL), Information Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has reiterated plans to reactivate the station.

” At times like that you really miss Radio Saint Lucia,” Hilaire said regarding the hurricane’s recent passage.

“We are going to be going back on the air,” the Deputy Prime Minister disclosed, adding that the Government was awaiting final approval from the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL).

He explained that the population saw RSL as an authoritative information source in many ways.

The former United Workers Party (UWP) administration closed the station in July 2017, citing financial losses and unpaid taxes.

Several local radio stations have sprouted in the vacant space.

However, Dr. Hilaire warned of the danger of media houses sensationalising inclement weather, encouraging people to call in to describe what was happening in their communities during and after the event.

At Monday’s regular pre-cabinet briefing, the Minister told reporters that people were supposed to be indoors due to a national lockdown.

” It becomes a dramatic event in itself driven by the media,” Hilaire declared.

He acknowledged that media houses want to tell the story and provide the most up-to-date information.

“There are dangers in that, and you begin to wonder whether or not from a certain time to another time, there should be one voice in the country. Just one voice. Every station should carry the same information – the same stories,” the Castries South MP told reporters.

He said people would thus get the same information regardless of their station.

Hilaire stated in that way, individuals would not miss a particular announcement.

