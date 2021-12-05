Royce Da 5’9″ Takes Swipe At 50 Cent For Madonna Apology But Not Lil Kim

Royce Da 5’9″ calls 50 Cent a hypocrite for not apologizing to Lil Kim.

It took everyone by surprise recently when 50 Cent issued an apology to Madonna after his unflattering comments about her. Those remarks came after he commented on some photos that the pop star had posted on Instagram. In his now familiar trolling style, 50 said that one of the photos looked like when a house falls on the Wicked Witch of the East from the movie, The Wizard of Oz.

A few days later, 50 Cent recanted his negative comments and said, “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”

The veteran rapper has become well known for his trolling style and has taken aim in the past at anyone he considers an enemy or threat to his empire. That includes former colleagues like Young Buck and respected artists like Lil Kim. At least one rapper, Royce Da 5’9″, has some questions for 50 Cent following his apology to the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer.

Royce is questioning what he believes is a double standard by 50. He wants to know why Madonna got an apology, but Lil Kim didn’t. Fans would remember that earlier this year, in July, following the BET awards, that 50 Cent went after Lil Kim hard. He even compared her to an owl and Lubdan from the 1993 comedy horror film Leprechaun.

The photos shared by Madonna were quite risque and included a shot of the respected 63-year-old pop veteran sprawled out facedown under a bed in nothing but fishnet stockings and high heels.

The photos were shared on November 25. 50’s reaction drew the ire of some as one of the comments he made was, “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Royce Da 5’9″ made his feelings known while paying his respects to Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away on Instagram on November 28. The post from Royce was made last Friday, December 3. He captioned the video post, “A message to 2 of our GOATS, Respectfully… @50cent x @lupefiasco R.I.P. The Great Virgil Abloh.”

Describing 50 Cent as a king, Royce Da 5’9″ explained that if he were not a part of the genre and just looking in, he would believe that Lil Kim was deserving of an apology while Lil Kim was not. He also questioned if that is the right type of message to spread about hip-hop.

“I’m following the way things are right now, I would think Madonna is worthy of an apology, but Lil Kim is not. That’s ain’t the message we want to send, is it? Nah, that’s not the message we want to send,” he added.

Following the outcry from Madonna and her fans, 50 removed the post from his feed. That was probably in light of the pressure that Madonna put on him when she called out his seemingly callous remarks. She also seemed to drive the point home after she shared a photo of herself with the New York rapper from back in 2003 to her Instagram Stories.

Madonna was obviously hurt and didn’t hold back her feelings as she said that 50 was pretending to be her friend when the photo was taken. She also chastised him for being arrogant since his television career was blossoming.

She added, “The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

50 Cent also squash his beef with French Montana, so maybe he’s in a good mood of late.