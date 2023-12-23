Royalton Saint Lucia Gets Green Globe Certification – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, has proudly received the prestigious Green Globe certification, underscoring the resort’s steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism.

In an era marked by a heightened global focus on environmental challenges and an increasing demand for sustainable practices in the tourism industry, the all-inclusive property has been acknowledged for its significant contribution to preserving the delicate balance of the planet.

Committed to minimizing its environmental impact, Royalton Saint Lucia has proactively implemented a series of initiatives, showcasing a solid dedication to sustainability.

Its solid commitment to these objectives has resulted in the achievement of the Green Globe Standard 1.7 certification, securing the renewal of their certification for the year 2023.

– Advertisement –

As part of Blue Diamond Resorts’ portfolio, the resort’s dedication to sustainability involves a continual drive for improvement, underscored by a long-term commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Protection of the Marine Environment

Efforts at Royalton Saint Lucia are focused on protecting marine life and biodiversity through proactive water quality management.

The resort has successfully improved the quality of grey water discharged into the environment by enhancing filtration levels and overall performance of the Waste-Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) on the resort.

Waste Management

The resort’s operations are designed to minimize impact on neighbouring communities through self-sufficient water generation in the Reverse Osmosis plant.

Additionally, the waste-water treatment facility optimizes the use of black water, ensuring that the water quality meets environmental discharge standards and is diverted for irrigation purposes. The WWTP produces approximately 50m3 of water per hour.

Energy Management

In pursuit of efficient use of non-renewable resources, Royalton Saint Lucia has implemented solar lighting and converted 90% of resort lighting to LED during the last financial period.

This initiative significantly contributes to reducing energy demands and the resort’s overall carbon footprint.

Supplier Sustainability Program

The resort has implemented a Supplier Sustainability Program, giving preference to ECO-certified suppliers, local suppliers, and environmentally and socially responsible suppliers.

Measures include prohibiting the purchase of highly toxic goods, prioritizing eco-labelled products, and minimizing the use of Styrofoam cups, procuring them only in critical circumstances.

Royalton Saint Lucia is committed to driving positive change in the tourism industry, and the Green Globe certification is a reflection of the resort’s dedication to sustainable practices.

The resort warmly invites guests and partners to join them on this journey toward a more environmentally conscious and responsible future.

SOURCE: Green Globe

– Advertisement –