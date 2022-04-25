Royal Couple Told Of Antigua & Barbuda’s Wish To Be Republic – St. Lucia Times News

Antigua and Barbuda were colonised by Britain in the 17th century, before being granted independence in 1981.

In an open letter to the couple, the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission asked “why is it so hard for you to sincerely apologise for your nation’s role in slavery?”

Explaining their call for reparations, it added that in the Caribbean “many still live in deep persistent poverty and social despair” and it asked for a “constructive strategy” with Britain and European countries to address economic development gaps in the region.

The impact of slavery also dominated coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour to Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas in March.

