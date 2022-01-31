‘Rovergate’: Pierre Thinks It’s Time To Move On – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has indicated that it is time to move on regarding the Dr. Ernest Hilaire Range Rover matter, an issue which the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has dubbed ‘Rovergate.’

In a recent statement, former Prime Minister and now opposition leader Allen Chastanet said some want the case to go away.

But Chastanet vowed that the opposition would keep demanding answers regardless of who it makes uncomfortable because no one is above the law, and Hilaire must be held accountable.

On Monday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre addressed the matter when a reporter raised a question.

– Advertisement –

“We have so many important things to do. We are in the process of preparing the budget – we are just getting the budget together. We are dealing with certain issues. We are dealing with what was left behind by the opposition leader when he was minister of finance, the high debt etc.,” Pierre, who is also responsible for finance, stated.

“So I don’t really have any time to listen to what he says particularly when I know what is being said has no truth and it is just coming from people who have not understood that the democratic process is over,” the Castries East MP asserted.

It obviously referred to the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) resounding victory at the July 26, 2021, general elections.

Pierre called on all Saint Lucians to work together to benefit the country.

“The matter relating to Ernest Hilaire has been dealt with by the courts,” he observed.

“It started at the courts. It went to mediation. Mediation sent it back to the courts and as far as I am concerned in spite of all the misconceptions and what’s going on about my involvement – in fact, I never went to court for the hearing. That wasn’t true. I went after, but that doesn’t matter,” the PM told reporters.

“What I am saying is I think it is time for us to move on. The matter has been decided. We have some very serious issues to deal with. We are talking about going to the CCJ where these issues have to be spoken about. So I don’t want to get involved in this back and forth, in these dealings by a set of men and women who have not understood that democracy has taken place,” Pierre declared.

– Advertisement –