‘Rovergate’: Chastanet Says Customs Comptroller Must Be Permitted To Speak – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– A recent statement by the former Comptroller of Customs has raised even more questions and made some damning allegations regarding the withdrawal of a criminal case against former High Commissioner Ernest Hilaire, otherwise known as “Rovergate”.

The charges stem from the importation of a Range Rover Sport into Saint Lucia, with Customs requesting long overdue documentation to perfect the entry. In early December 2021, the nation learned that the case was suddenly halted with no explanation and shockingly the Prime Minister was present at the case dismissal.

I have already written officially to the present Acting Comptroller of Customs Mr. Sherman Emmanuel to explain the reasons for the case withdrawal.

Now, in a statement dated 20th January 2022, the former Comptroller Mr. Peter D. Chiquot explained that he has endured “maligning, threats and unabated abuse” all the while unable to defend his name due to the Staff Orders and rules of the public service. Mr. Chiquot, who is facing a lawsuit by Ernest Hilaire, indicated that he has officially written to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance for the necessary clearance to address this matter publicly and to use the documents and information in his possession. The shocking twist to all of this is the decision on whether Mr. Chiquot will be allowed to speak is expected to involve the present Attorney General Mr Leslie Mondesir who had previously represented Ernest Hilaire in the same case. Mr. Chiquot further revealed that correspondence sent to the Attorney General from him has not elicited a response. The decision made on whether Mr. Chiquot is allowed to speak will have implications for all public officers and we need to watch this very closely. Here you have a public officer who seems to be receiving zero to little support from the Government’s legal arm, the Attorney General, who is duty bound to represent public officers. Public Servants who are doing their jobs such as Mr Chiquot must not be intimidated. He has gone through the proper channels to get permission to speak and there should be no reason for him to be prevented from doing so in a matter that has become of immense interest to the public. He must be given permission to speak and provide clarity.

If the former Comptroller is denied the opportunity to speak freely, this will reveal even more about the Ernest Hilaire case.

If what was done was all above board and there is no cover up, then there should be no issue with allowing Mr Chiquot to reveal the facts. The public deserves to know and Mr Chiquot deserves the opportunity to state why he believes the public has been misled with misinformation about the laws, operations and policies of the Customs and Excise Department.

In his statement, Mr. Chiquot also asked some pertinent questions of the Attorney General, the present Comptroller and the Director of Public Prosecution that need to be answered.

There are some who want this case to simply go away but it is clear we have only touched the tip of the iceberg. We will keep demanding answers regardless of who it makes uncomfortable because no one is above the law and Hilaire must be held accountable. The way this case was withdrawn has caused many to question our institutions and justice. This is from an administration who while in opposition tried to make corruption a major issue without any evidence. Now, we are seeing the evidence in plain sight and the case against this present administration is mounting.

In his statement, Mr Chiquot ended by stating: “I am also asking the rest of the hard-working public servants to stand up against corruption in the service to ensure equality and fairness for each and every citizen of St. Lucia. The media must ensure that they probe the stakeholders involved so as to bring out the truth to all, because they deserve to know the truth.”

I am also calling on all public servants to monitor this situation and further demand that their Unions provide the necessary support to a public officer who has been subjected to attacks simply for performing his duties and upholding the rule of law.

