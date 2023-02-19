Rotimi In Jamaica For First Time For ‘Lovers & Friends’ With Mya & Bobby V

Rotimi and Mya have arrived in Jamaica as he prepares for the post-Valentine’s Day concert ‘Lovers and Friends’ event to be held on February 18 at Priory, St. Ann.

Rotimi arrived on Friday through the Sangster International airport, and he shared that he was excited to be in Jamaica after hearing good things about the country for a while now. This is the first time that the singer/actor is setting foot on Jamaican soil.

“I’m so mad at myself for not being here sooner you know cause this would be my first time,” he says before adding, “I heard it’s amazing and the fact that Bob Marley is my favourite artist ever, it’s embarrassing this is my first time.”

The artist said that he was advised to try everything before leaving. “The food, I need to see everything, I’ve been told to see everything that I can,” he said.

The concert will feature a list of celebrities, including American artist Mya and R&B giant Bobby V, while a raft of local acts will complement the night of love.

These artists include Chris Martin, Sizzla, Alaine, J Written, and British Geeza, and hosted by Mc Blazze with Kurt Riley and ZJ Sparks juggling.

Mya also arrived on Friday at Sangster airport, where she was spotted meeting and greeting fans.

The artist revealed that she was happy to be visiting Jamaica, especially as she was celebrating a career milestone- the 25th anniversary of her first single being released. That song, “It’s All About Me,” was released on February 14, 1998.

The artist who previously collaborated with Beenie Man on “Girls Dem Sugar” said she felt “right at home” in Jamaica. She also shared that fans can expect her to perform as well as dance during her set, and she will be bringing slow jams for the lovers in the audience.

The event is being hosted by Good Vibrations Entertainment. Tickets for the event are VIP $20,000 and general admission $10,000.