Rotary Club Of St. Lucia introduces Everton Sealy As New President – St. Lucia Times

The Rotary Club of St. Lucia is proud to announce the appointment of Everton Sealy as the new President for the Rotary year 2023 to 2024.

With a profound commitment to service, Everton brings exceptional leadership qualities and a wealth of experience to guide the club towards its noble goals.

The handover ceremony was held at the BodyHoliday resort on Saturday 1st July 2023.

In accepting the role of President, Everton expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to lead the Rotary Club of St. Lucia towards greater heights.

He stated, “As I stand before you tonight, I am filled with reverence and gratitude for the honor of serving as the incoming president of our esteemed Rotary club. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the trust and confidence that you have placed in me, and I promise to fulfil my duties with the utmost dedication, integrity and compassion.”

Everton Sealy is a proud Rotarian, with 5 years of service to the club. He is a consummate professional who currently holds the position of Country Manager of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Agency Office in St. Lucia.

An experienced and well-rounded banker, Everton Sealy has worked in the Financial Sector for the past 23 years. He is family oriented, married and a devoted father.

During Everton Sealy’s tenure, the Rotary Club of St. Lucia aims to strengthen engagement with members and the community.

By partnering with other organizations, leveraging technology, and exploring innovative solutions, the club will expand its outreach and impact, enhancing its relevance and visibility.

The Rotary Club of St. Lucia invites the community, local leaders, and fellow Rotarians to join in congratulating Everton Sealy on his appointment as President and to extend their support as the club embarks on a new chapter of service and impact. Together, we can continue to make a positive difference and uphold Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

SOURCE: Rotary Club of St Lucia

