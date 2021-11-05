Rotary Club Donates Portable Air Conditioning Unit To Ministry Of Health

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs has received a donation of a portable air conditioning unit for the School Mobile Dental Programme. The unit was donated by the Rotary Club of Gros Islet and is expected to provide comfort to dental staff assigned to the north of the island.

The cooling effect provided by this air conditioning unit will allow the dental professionals, who are donned in full PPE due to the current COVID-19 situation, to work much more comfortably and require fewer breaks as they attempt to provide continuous care to students.

The School Mobile Dental Programme was established in 2005. Originally focusing on primary school children, over the years it has expanded its reach to secondary schools as well.

The primary objectives are as follows:

1. To provide access to free dental treatment for children in need, especially those in remote and impoverished areas.

2. To improve the oral health of oral hygiene of students.

3. To decrease the prevalence of oral health diseases, such as cavities, gum disease and halitosis (bad breath).

4. To improve the self-esteem and confidence of the youngsters, reinforcing the notion that improved oral health leads to “brighter smiles and a healthier mouth.”

5. To reduce the level of absenteeism in schools due to preventable dental and oral issues.

6. To align with the Pan American Health Organization’s strategic recommendations to the Ministry of Health for dental health programmes.

The air conditioning unit was presented by the President of the Rotary Club of Gros Islet, Dr. Becky Jn. Baptiste to the Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste, in a brief ceremony held in the Minister’s office.

