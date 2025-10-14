“Roro Pou Coco” Wins Chanté Kwéyòl Song Competition 2025

DaGreat (Papi Joe) captures the spirit of Saint Lucian culture at Serenity Park Castries, Saint Lucia. On October 11th, 2025, the vibrant sounds of Kwéyòl music filled Serenity Park as sixteen artistes took the stage for the annual Chanté Kwéyòl Song Competition, organised by “Kay Kwéyòl” and executive director Caron Tobierre and originally conceptualised by the late Gene “Chacom” Leon.