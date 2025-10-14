Local News
“Roro Pou Coco” Wins Chanté Kwéyòl Song Competition 2025
14 October 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
DaGreat (Papi Joe) captures the spirit of Saint Lucian culture at Serenity Park Castries, Saint Lucia. On October 11th, 2025, the vibrant sounds of Kwéyòl music filled Serenity Park as sixteen artistes took the stage for the annual Chanté Kwéyòl Song Competition, organised by “Kay Kwéyòl” and executive director Caron Tobierre and originally conceptualised by the late Gene “Chacom” Leon.
Related News
13 October 2025
IOM urges global investment in disaster resilience after record 46 million displaced
02 October 2025
Union Transport Office to close temporarily for deep cleaning
13 October 2025
Grassroots basketball gets a boost at Vigie Coaching Clinic
05 October 2025