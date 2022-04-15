Romantic Comedy Filming At Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Premium All-Inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and the luxury, couples-only Serenity at Coconut Bay have been selected as the exclusive resort location filming destinations for the Triventure Films Limited production of “From Paradise With Love” April 15-May 2, 2022.

The resorts’ location on 85 oceanfront acres near Saint Lucia’s natural wonders, and beautiful scenery including a view of the Maria Islands Nature Reserve from their mile-long beach made them the ideal “co-stars” for this romantic comedy.

This feature film will air on the Hallmark Channel in summer 2023.

Starring Brooke Burfitt, Philip Boyd, Nathan Kehn, Maddison Bullock and Philip Andre Botello, “From Paradise With Love” follows TV reporter Kennedy (Burfitt) and local conservationist Ray (Boyd) on a mission in Saint Lucia to uncover whether an extinct parrot has been rediscovered, and is believed to only reveal itself in the presence of true love.

Triventure Films is also working with a local casting director as the movie will also feature local actors playing several characters.

The cast and crew of 16 will film on location at Saint Lucia’s world-famous natural attractions including the UNESCO World Heritage Pitons and the rainforest, home to the country’s own strikingly beautiful but elusive Saint Lucia Parrot (Amazona versicolor).

The movie will feature scenes with cast ziplining, taking a catamaran tour and riding the aerial tram.

The production will also be shooting at both resorts taking advantage of features including the mile-long beach on 85 acres, Plunge Pool Butler Suites at Serenity at Coconut Bay, and a wedding celebration at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa’s oceanfront gazebo.

“We are very excited to be the starring destination in “From Paradise With Love” and this romantic comedy couldn’t be a better fit for our resorts and Saint Lucia,” says Mark Adams, President and CEO of Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay.

“Our adults-only Harmony wing at Coconut Bay is a favorite for brides and grooms celebrating their nuptials while our luxury Plunge Pool Butler Suites at sister resort Serenity are the choice for honeymooners who want privacy as well as a romantic atmosphere.”

Burfitt will next star in 2022’s premiere Lifetime movie “Labor, Lies and Murder” and Lifetime’s 23rd December premiere movie “Christmas at the Castle” while Boyd’s credits include roles in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “General Hospital.”

Botello is currently starring in Hulu’s “The Art of Self Defense” and Amazon’s “Sunset on the River Styx.” Bullock starred and performed her own stunts in “Ice The Movie” and can also be seen in the third season of “13 Reasons Why” while model, actor and cat lover Kehn launched “Tabby Dates” where cat lovers can find their perfect match.

The award-winning Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay are Government of Saint Lucia Covid-19 Certified resorts. Offering a safe and secure getaway with their comprehensive Paradise Protection Protocols social distancing is easy at both resorts with 85 oceanfront acres to explore along with a mile-long stretch of beach all just 5 minutes from Hewanorra International Airport.

Source: The Atrebor Group. Headline photo: Internet stock image

