Roger Joseph Appointed LUCELEC Strategy Development and Implementation Manager – St. Lucia Times News

Castries, March 10, 2022 – Mr. Roger Joseph has been appointed the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) Strategy Development & Implementation Manager. Mr. Joseph previously served as the company’s Corporate Communications Manager and took up his new post on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Mr. Joseph has a Master of Arts with Distinction from City University, London, varied professional experience and qualifications in management, strategy development and execution, leadership and project management.

Mr. Joseph has an excellent record of performance during his 14‐year tenure at LUCELEC. He has intimate knowledge of the company and its strategy management and governance frameworks having been part of the Strategy Development Project Team.

The LUCELEC Strategy Manager is responsible for developing business plans and strategies and driving business and project initiatives to achieve the vision of the company, with a focus on accelerating company performance through cohesive strategy development and implementation.

Mr Joseph succeeds Mr. Francis Daniel, who retires from the company after 43 years of service, the last 10 years of which were spent as Strategy Manager.

