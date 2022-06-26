Roe v Wade: Elation And Despair Outside US Supreme Court

– Advertisement –

While abortion is a hugely divisive issue in the US, a recent Pew survey found that 61% of adults say abortion should be legal all or most of the time, while 37% say it should be illegal all or most of the time.

As the announcement was made, Macy Petty, 20, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, burst into sobs.

“I’ve been praying for these Supreme Court justices to do the right action,” she said. Her friends gathered around and they hugged and cheered the decision.

A few feet away, Lauren Marlowe of Students for Life, an anti-abortion advocacy organisation, live-streamed her joy, cheering states like Arkansas that have taken steps towards restricting abortion rights, exclaiming, “You go, guys!”

Meanwhile others, disappointed with the decision, swore at her as they walked past. “It’s going to get violent,” said Ms Marlowe. “We’re ready.”

As she walked away into the crowd, the song Another One Bites the Dust played on loudspeakers.

Source: BBC News