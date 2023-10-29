Rodney Bay Residents Urge Government Action Against Noise Pollution – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Rodney Bay residents, declaring that ‘enough is enough,’ have urged the Saint Lucia government to do something about noise pollution from bars and entertainment venues in their community.

On Sunday, the residents publicised an open letter to the Philip J. Pierre administration expressing their frustration.

They copied the letter to the police and other stakeholders.

The document noted that since the beginning of June this year, the residents distributed over fifteen letters of concern to relevant parties and a petition signed by more than three hundred persons who live in Rodney Bay.

It said the letters and the petition expressed the pain, suffering, and damage noise pollution causes in Saint Lucia.

“So far, they’ve been ignored, even after having several meetings with police officials,” the open letter to the government noted.

“The purpose of government is to protect a country’s people, ensure domestic tranquility, and promote general welfare. Why is it that in Saint Lucia, it feels as if our government is unable to provide any of these? The bold and blatant corruption that runs rampant through the government ministries and departments, the selfishness, and the obvious lack of empathy towards citizens begs the question, “Why did I even vote?” The letter stated.

Nevertheless, the residents pointed to ‘the most encouraging thing’ being that law enforcement officers want to assist.

“They want to help us, they understand our frustration – but their hands are tied, and they are handicapped because the government continues to fail in addressing this issue,” the letter observed.

In this regard, it appealed to the government to allow the police to do their jobs by providing updated and clear legislation.

“The balance between commercial properties and residential is possible, and that is all we desire – balance and compromise so that residents and businesses can all co-exist. We wouldn’t be the first in the world to do it. We have grown and developed so much as a country, and this third-world approach to the very serious problem of noise pollution needs to stop,” the residents asserted.

