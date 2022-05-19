Rod Wave Battery Charge Dismissed Despite Alleged Choking Of Ex-Girlfriend

The St. Petersburg rapper is getting off on his recent felony battery by strangulation charge for choking the mother of children weeks ago.

The rapper was booked into jail and released on bond after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and mother of his twin girls until she passed out. The woman claims that Rod Wave was reportedly upset at her talking to other men and had earlier in the evening broken stuff in her house, and he returned close to midnight and choked her while the two-year-old twins were nearby.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Thursday announced that the rapper won’t be facing a trial for his behavior as the charges were dropped.

“DISMISSED…I and my main man David Bigney represented Rodarius Green aka Rod WAve on his arrest last week, in Osceola County for an alleged domestic violence case,” Cohen captioned a photo of the SoulFly crooner.

“We are thrilled that this misunderstanding is behind him and he can move forward with a successful career. Sometimes misunderstandings can be misconstrued and it isn’t until all the evidence and witnesses are reviewed that the right decision is made by the States Attorney,” Cohen, who has represented the likes of Kodak Black and others, said.

Rod Wave has not officially addressed the incident, but before his arrest, he had shared an Instagram Story selfie video where police lights can be seen flashing in the background, presumably right before he was taken into custody.

“This is why I don’t even come here,” he says in the video.

In the meantime, his arrest has spilled over into his music and work, causing him to delay the release of his much-anticipated album Beautiful Mind, which will drop on June 10 instead of June 3.

The chart-topping rapper has not addressed his recent arrest, but he has shared snippets of a song on the upcoming project along with a freestyle over Future, Drake, and Tems’ song “Wait For U” as he approaches the release date.