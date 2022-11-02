Rockhall – Pavee Intersection Closed To Vehicular Traffic – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to remind the public of the closure of the Rockhall / Pavee intersection to vehicular traffic from 10:00 am Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 for a period of two weeks.

As a result, motorists will be unable to enter Rockhall via the Pavee Road, and vice versa until the repair works have been completed.

Buses serving the 5B Rockhall/Pavee Route will provide a split service– with some plying Pavee only (via the Western Union entrance) and the rest, Rockhall only (via the Marchand-Rockhall entrance).

Motorists who access Castries from the Morne via the Pavee Road are encouraged to utilise alternative routes unless absolutely necessary, in order to avoid delay.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconveniences caused as a result of this closure.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

