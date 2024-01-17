Roadworks To Enhance Traffic Flow Into Pointe Seraphine – St. Lucia Times

Invest Saint Lucia (ISL) and the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal are undertaking road works to improve the flow of traffic in and out of the Pointe Seraphine area.

This decision follows a series of consultations held with various stakeholders in October 2023 and the receipt of necessary approvals to proceed with a new traffic plan for the area.

The road project is set to address traffic flow challenges, improve infrastructure and create a seamless transportation network to and from the strategically located Duty Free Pointe Seraphine and the cruise port.

It will entail making a portion of the road one-way and rehabilitating an existing minor road to incorporate it into the major road network.

Importantly, this portion of the road will only become one-way upon completion of the road works.

Thus, vehicles traversing beyond the Financial Administrative Centre towards the Duty-Free Pointe Seraphine (DFPS) will be required to leave via Seraphine Road near Vigie Playing Field, continuing out onto the John Compton Highway.

ISL will be undertaking multiple large-scale projects expected to create increased business operations and commercial activity at Pointe Seraphine.

CEO of Invest Saint Lucia, Mr. Octavian Charles states, ” ISL is thrilled to be a part of this collaborative effort to improve the infrastructure to the shopping complex and the cruise port. The road work development will not only ease traffic congestion but also contribute to the overall growth, business activity and development plans for the area.”

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has previously been engaged with regards to enforcement of new traffic plan.

Once the plan is implemented, the requisite signage will be erected to direct motorists.

These road works are slated to commence the week beginning Monday January 15th, 2024, and are expected to be completed within four (4) months.

SOURCE: Invest Saint Lucia