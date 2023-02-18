Road Closure – Mont Toute Top Road, St. George

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby reminds the general public that the Top Road at Mont Toute, St. George is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic to facilitate the construction of retaining walls and pavements.

This closure took effect from January 26th 2023 and will remain in effect until April 21st, 2023.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.

