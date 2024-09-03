Road Accidents, Assaults Dominate 2024 SLFS Responses

Despite official road safety appeals road accidents accounted for the majority of Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) trauma responses so far in 2024.

According to SLFS data, as of August 28, there were 577 trauma responses to incidents involving vehicles and motorcycles.

The second most prominent trauma response category was physical assaults – 141, followed by 42 shootings, 40 stabbings, and 26 choppings.

In contrast, there were 1061 responses to road accidents involving vehicles and motorcycles last year.

There were also 243 emergency responses to physical assaults, 89 stabbings, 74 shootings and 39 choppings in 2023.

Aside from Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), injuries from accidents and acts of violence have contributed to a bed management challenge at the OKEU Hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, straining its resources.

The situation of violence and road accidents has also impacted the SLFS resources and firefighters’ mental wellness.

However, the Saint Lucia Fire Service Association has welcomed existing government programmes to assist with trauma counselling and looks forward to more such interventions.

PHOTO: (January 2024) Emergency personnel with stabiliser board tend to injured driver at accident scene in Mongiraud, Gros Islet.