Rishi Sunak Chosen To Replace Liz Truss As British Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister.
Sunak, 42, thus becomes the third British Prime Minister to hold office this year and the first leader of colour.
He faces the daunting task of stabilising the Conservative Party at a time of economic and political challenges.
Sunak’s only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew on Monday.
As leader of the governing party, he will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss.
Truss quit last week after 45 days in office.