Rise Saint Lucia, Freewinds Partner To Reduce Crime – St. Lucia Times News

RISE Saint Lucia Inc. in partnership with the humanitarian cruise ship Freewinds,

are taking effective action on crime prevention by adopting the Way to Happiness

Program addressing the youth of St. Lucia to give them a solid path towards a glorious future of fulfilled dreams.

Dr. Cherry and Jonathan St. Rose recently brought the message of The Way Happiness

to Clendon Mason and Sir Ira Simmons Secondary Schools.

Their presentations created a positive impact on the students as both Dr. Cherry and Mr. St. Rose shared their own personal stories of growing up in poverty, touching life of crime and turning it around.

Dr. Cherry Rise of Rise Saint Lucia Inc. being introduced to The Way to Happiness Program by Mr. Ken Weber and Ms. Hilde Hattenbach, representatives of the S.M.V. Freewinds, who recently visited Saint Lucia.

Knowing that these students will soon be making choices about their future RISE St.

Lucia realizes that The Way to Happiness can assist youth in making the right choices

in life.

Dr. Cherry was very happy to be able to supply The Way to Happiness Educator

Kit, containing all the materials necessary to deliver the program, to the Principal, Mrs

Martina Belizaire and the teachers at the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School.

After the session where The Way to Happiness Program was delivered by Dr. Cherry to

the students of the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School, one student stated: “The

message resonated with me. This really is my life, you are telling my story.” “This

knowledge is so powerful, thank you, I really appreciated this.”

Dr. Cherry himself was amazed by the immediate impact and response from the kids, at

how they absorbed the information.

To this Dr. Cherry said: “This experience is eye opening because this is what it is all about: crime prevention and bringing hope to a youth stepping into an uncertain, shattered world with crime and often violent.”

Dr. Cherry expressed his sincere thanks to the Freewinds: “Thank you to the Freewinds

for coming to Saint Lucia, providing the powerful materials that you have, giving the

support, providing the training that you did. This is really remarkable and helpful. It

makes my job a lot easier on what I am trying to accomplish here in Saint Lucia. From

the bottom of my heart, from me personally and from my organization RISE Saint Lucia,

I wanted to say Thank you to the Freewinds and The Way to Happiness.”

The Way to Happiness is a nonreligious common sense guide to better living. It assists

in bringing about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends,

groups, communities, nations and Mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all.

Source: Freewinds

