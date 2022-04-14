Rihanna Unfollowed ASAP Rocky On IG Amid Breaking Rumors Over Cheating

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship is rocky right now according to new rumors and she seemingly unfollowing him on Instagram.

Rihanna is closer to the end of her third trimester, and she continues to slay. However, some fans have noticed that she is out and about alone more often than with the father of her child, A$AP Rocky.

Many have now theorized that the parents-to-be have broken up, and one person on Twitter has offered that the reason behind it is because Rocky has cheated with an old flame.

The woman in question is alleged to be Amina Muaddi who is a celebrity shoe designer name who has worked with Rocky in the past, as well as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand. Muaddi is following Rihanna on Instagram, but it seems that Rihanna does not follow her.

Yet, Muaddi shared a recent photo on April 13 of Rihanna wearing one of her signature pink heels.

A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, follows Muaddi, and she in turn, follows him.

Amina Muaddi

A person who claims to be a fashion influence and writer, Louis Roma, sent out a series of tweets where he offered information that appears to convince fans that the pair might have broken up.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” one tweet read, followed by another. “Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week.”

“Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label,” read another while one more offered even more details, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

“Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA,” he added while other Twitter users began to unravel the events that have happened over the past few days.

The rumor that the pair had broken up started days ago. A blog named Deuxmoi also shared that the couple was seen at Craig’s in Los Angeles this month, but Rihanna was seen crying at the table at one point and then leaving out the back.

Meanwhile, fans of Rihanna have refused to believe the rumor as they note that she tagged Rocky to her belly two days ago on a post on her Instagram. It seems, though, that while Rocky is following Rihanna on Instagram, she is not following him.

Of course, all of this is devastating for fans of the couple as many have shared positive messages hoping it’s not true, while others have chastised Rocky for messing up his chance with the billionaire businesswoman.