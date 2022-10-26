Rihanna Tributes Chadwick Boseman In New Song “Lift Me Up”

The name for Rihanna’s upcoming reggae-inspired song on the highly anticipated second installation of Black Panther has been revealed. The track “Lift Me Up” will drop on October 28, the singer revealed on Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, she dropped the name and release date, accompanied by a simple audio teaser in which she is heard humming and harmonizing. Just a day before, Marvel released an advertisement for the movie with the slogan “Wakanda Forever,” merging into an R for Rihanna. Fans immediately went crazy at the news that Rihanna is dropping new music almost six years after her last album.

The confirmation comes a week after fans began speculating that the Fenty Beauty founder was creating new music for the Black Panther movie. There are reports that she reportedly recorded two soundtracks for the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to premiere on November 11.

In the meantime, the song is reportedly a tribute to the life of Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead character- Black Panther, in the movie. Boseman passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. During his cancer treatment, the actor filmed the first movie, and parts of the second movie were also close to completion. Marvel later decided to keep the scenes of the actor and build out the story rather than use a new person as Black Panther.

In the meantime, “Lift Me Up” sees writing credits for Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

Tems, known for her banger “Free Mind,” spoke about the song coming to life and working with Rihanna.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

On the other hand, fans reacted to the announcement after pining for new music from Rihanna for a very long time.

“WE ARE SCREAMING,” one person tweeted. “It’s an Afrobeats song,” another said.

“Queen of music is back,” one said while another added, “Taylor, Rihanna, drake oh god the competition is fierce.”