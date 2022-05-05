Rihanna Celebrates Being Honored At Met Gala With Greek Goddess Statue

Rihanna wasn’t physically present at the 2022 Met Gala, but her presence was felt.

Fans were looking out for a pregnant Rihanna at the Met Gala, but the stylish beauty mogul did not make an appearance. However, she was still honored with a surprise from the Met Gala as the Met Museum dedicated a Greek Goddess Statue in her likeness.

The Bajan pop singer is in her third trimester and was recently on the front page of Vogue as she posed with her very pregnant stomach. The Met Museum recreated the front cover image of a pregnant Rihanna, fashioning her into the Goddess Eirene, who stands for peace.

Rihanna also reacted to the iconic set.

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Complex, the Met and Vogue magazine collaborated on the tribute to Rihanna to pay homage to the fashionable queen who is very close to her due date.

The original Vogue cover image of Rihanna had her wearing a tight-fitting red floral patterned Alaïa bodysuit, with matching gloves and shoes, as she addressed her fashion choices while pregnant as seeking to redefine pregnant women fashion.

Rihanna also spoke about the next stage of her life, adding motherhood to an already busy life as she manages her billion-dollar beauty companies.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again,” RiRi told Vogue.

Still, Rihanna remains optimistic despite having a business empire and soon a newborn to take care of. She pointed out that he mother took care of three kids with nowhere near the amount of resources she has at her disposal.

Rihanna due date is not yet known, but she is believed to be around 8 months pregnant now.