Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Shares First Photo Of Baby Boy Riot Mayers – See The Pics

Rihanna is not one to shy away from the public as the beloved singer and beauty mogul shared her youngest son with the world. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now a family of four, and they couldn’t be happier as they shared new snaps of their new addition on Tuesday morning.

The family portrait was shared by Vogue Magazine and taken by noted photographer Miles Diggs.

“It’s a family thing @badgalriri @asaprocky and RZA Athelston Mayers welcome Riot Rose to their growing family,” Vogue captured a carousel of photos of the young family.

Rihanna gave birth to Riot Rose two months ago after announcing she was pregnant in February at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

In photos, the young mama stunned with glowing skin and a lush head of hair while daddy Asap and big brother RZA Mayers posed for photos. Ever smiling, RZA is seen sitting on his dad’s shoulders while rocking a black leather jacket and blue jeans. Rihanna is also seen holding her youngest Riot, who is swaddled in a thick fluffy blanket and wearing a pink jumpsuit with a matching hat.

In another photo, Rocky proudly holds Riot, giving fans of the couple a first look at the kids side by side. Both share an uncanny resemblance. Both Rihanna and Rocky are also seen playing with Riot on a bed. Riot, who is asleep in some of the photos, is wide awake in others as he observes his dad and brother’s shenanigans as Rocky runs with RZA on his shoulders.

For the first time, RZA is also seen wearing corn rows on his hair as he matches his dad. Another picture shows how quickly he is growing as he smiles widely and his four top and bottom front teeth appear.

A proud Rihanna reacted to a post of her family by the photographer. “The Mayers Boyz,” she commented under Diggz’s post. In the meantime, fans swooned over the family photos. “Aww they’re so cute. Riot look like @badgalriri dad,” one fan commented. “The only official royal portrait I’m putting up in my home,” another said.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are rumored to be married, have been dating for around three years. The Bajan pop star previously admitted that she friend zone the Harlem rapper back in the day when he shared his interest in her, but they became friends. Years later, at the start of the pandemic, he worked his way out of the friend zone when the two started spending a lot of time together. Rihanna says that time spent together, which included a road trip across the country in an RV due to the lockdown, was enough for her to realize he was the one.