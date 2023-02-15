Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and son cover British Vogue Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

In classic RiRi style, the Barbadian superstar keeps surprising her fans!

Hot off the heels of a shocking Super Bowl performance, Rihanna is making up for her seven-year absence. The 34-year-old beauty mogul and fashion icon is the cover star of the March issue of British Vogue but she’s not alone.

Baby bump aside, the Fenty mogul showed off her growing family, posing with her nine-month son and beau A$AP Rocky.

Clad in a sultry, black Chanel dress with a high slit, Rihanna strides along a secluded Malibu beach while Rocky, dressed in a leather vest and leather pants holds their infant son who is in a miniature Chrome Hearts diaper.

The family is totally serving rockstar status!

In her British Vogue interview, which took place five weeks before the Super Bowl, Rihanna spoke of the joy of her newfound motherhood and her relationship with Rocky.

“We’re best friends with a baby…We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Marvelling at the close knit relationship between the father-son, Rihanna said she’s literally “the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn”.

“He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’”

“Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him, he is on fire.”

Rihanna and her ‘fashion killa’ beau A$AP Rocky, have been exploring the novelties of kids’ fashion with their infant and having fun with it.

“I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

She mentioned a possible Fenty Kids launch, conceptualised after noticing that kids clothes were “sooo boring”.

“When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so” – she sighs deeply – “they’re sooo boring. I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’” Rihanna told British Vogue.

“I feel like the kids need it….Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool,” she continued.

Broaching her possible ninth studio album, Rihanna revealed that she never stopped recording music during her seven-year break. She was, however, more critical and selective following the rousing success of Anti.

“I want it to be this year….Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos,” she said.

NewsAmericasNow.com