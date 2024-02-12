Rigobert Urges Collective Action Against School Violence – St. Lucia Times

Former Saint Lucia Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert has cautioned against playing the blame game amid student indiscipline and violence in the education system while advocating collective action.

“We need not be quick to attribute blame to any one person, sector or entity,” the former Micoud North MP told reporters.

Rigobert is currently Dean of Academics at the University of St. Martin.

She was one of the speakers at a National Principals Association (NPA) conference in Saint Lucia last week.

She said that now more than ever, there must be recognition that school indiscipline and violence require collective intervention.

“It cannot be left to any one person, agency, institution, or organisation,” the former Minister told reporters on the margins of the NPA conference.

Her comments came amid a police probe into a chopping incident at the Ciceron Secondary school.

Emergency personnel transported two students to the hospital as a result of the incident, believed linked to gang activity.

Rigobert declared that schools are a microcosm of the society.

As a result, she asserted that the institutions would reflect what is happening in the community.

“We all have a stake in this,” Rigobert explained.

She spoke of the need for policy interventions at all levels, including the community and family, to shield the schools as much as possible from what is happening in the wider community.

The former Minister said she was happy with some of the interventions she had heard so far.

In addition, Rigobert hoped that the nation would evolve to recognise that no person, family, institution, or organisation is immune from what is happening around them.

“It is for that reason that I continue to emphasise and advocate for a collective approach to the many ills that beset us right now,” she stated.