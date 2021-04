Gender Relations Minister, Dr Gale Rigobert has applauded the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) for the swift arrest in the murder of Hermina Lorde. Lorde was gun

Impressive. That was how the Mayor of Castries, Peterson Francis, and the Mayor of Vieux-Fort, Orricia Denbow-Bullen, described the St Jude Hospital Project, on which